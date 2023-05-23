Battle in UK Offshore Sector: 1650 Contractors Set to Strike Over Jobs and Pay

UK-based union Unite said Tuesday that around 1650 offshore contractors would start two new rounds of 48-hour strike action "in an increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions in the offshore sector."

Around 1650 contractors across five companies will now participate in strike action starting on June 1 (6.30am) and ending on June 3 (6.29am), and then from June 8 (6.30am) to June 10 (6.29am).

The prospective action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers working for Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork Technical Services, and Sparrows Offshore Services.

The latest 48-hour strike action will hit oil and gas operators, including Apache, BP, Harbour Energy, Enquest, Ithaca, Repsol, Shell, and TAQA.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “With the support of their union Unite, an army of 1650 offshore workers are taking the fight to multi-billion oil and gas corporations. The latest rounds of strike action in June will see the biggest group of offshore workers to date taking strike action.

Unfettered corporate profiteering at the expense of our members will not go unchallenged. Unite is determined to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector, and deliver we will.”

Last week, Unite said that around 600 Bilfinger contractors on Ithaca, CNRI and TAQA assets rejected new pay offers. The trade union confirmed that the workers would participate in 48-hour stoppages along with 200 Bilfinger contractors working on BP and Repsol assets.

Around 650 Stork offshore members will join the stoppages in June, along with 200 offshore workers employed by Sparrows.