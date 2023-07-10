Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PetroNor: Output from Congo's PNGF Sud Field Grew to 30,330 bopd in 1H 2023

July 10, 2023

Credit; PetroNor E&P
Credit; PetroNor E&P

Oil and gas company PetroNor E&P said Monday that production from the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud field complex offshore the Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville), grew to 30,330 bopd in the first half of 2023.

"This is equivalent to 5,105 bopd net to PetroNor on a working interest basis and represents an increase of 16% over the previous half year in 2022. Field performance is supported by strong contributions from the six infill wells on Litanzi and Tchibeli NE drilled in 2022," PetroNor E&P said.

Infill drilling restarted in late May 2023 with an initial focus on the Tchibeli field. 

"The program is progressing ahead of schedule with the first two wells now drilled to planned total depth and currently being completed for production. First oil from these wells is expected during August. An additional two infill wells on Tchibeli are planned to follow this year," PetroNor said.

PetroNor said last week it had lifted and sold 270,000 bbls (net entitlement production) on  June 26. 2023, bringing total sales for the year to 833,266 bbls. The realized sales price was 72.1 USD/bbl. 

PetroNor E&P expects to release its 1H interim financial statements on 30 August 2023.

