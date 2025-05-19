Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Halliburton Launches EarthStar 3DX Horizontal Look-Ahead Resistivity Service

© Halliburton
© Halliburton

Halliburton launched EarthStar 3DX, the industry's first 3D horizontal look-ahead resistivity service. The technology provides operators with geological insights into horizontal wells up to 50 ft before penetration by the bit.

The capability to gather real-time data allows operators to identify hazards and make informed decisions.

With the industry’s closest-to-bit, ultra-deep resistivity sensor, the EarthStar 3DX look-ahead service enables earlier formation detection. Unlike conventional mapping technology, EarthStar 3DX service helps operators anticipate formation changes, optimize reservoir contact and hydrocarbon recovery, and reduce premature exits and unnecessary corrections. Early intervention mitigates wellbore instability challenges and facilitates safe and efficient operations for customers.

Drilling Geoscience Geology Wells

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Perenco)

Perenco Finds More Gas Offshore Trinidad and Tobago
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

ARO Drilling Inks Contract Extensions with Aramco for Five...
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Secures Drilling Permit for Multiple Wildcat Wells...
Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig Readies for P&A Ops at...

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

Empire Wind Gets Green Light

Empire Wind Gets Green Light

Equinor, Polenergia Agree on Polish Offshore Wind Project

Equinor, Polenergia Agree on P

Denmark Plans Offshore Wind Tender With Up to $8.3 Billion Subsidy

Denmark Plans Offshore Wind Te

Halliburton Launches EarthStar 3DX Horizontal Look-Ahead Resistivity Service

Halliburton Launches EarthStar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine