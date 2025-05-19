Halliburton Launches EarthStar 3DX Horizontal Look-Ahead Resistivity Service

Halliburton launched EarthStar 3DX, the industry's first 3D horizontal look-ahead resistivity service. The technology provides operators with geological insights into horizontal wells up to 50 ft before penetration by the bit.

The capability to gather real-time data allows operators to identify hazards and make informed decisions.

With the industry’s closest-to-bit, ultra-deep resistivity sensor, the EarthStar 3DX look-ahead service enables earlier formation detection. Unlike conventional mapping technology, EarthStar 3DX service helps operators anticipate formation changes, optimize reservoir contact and hydrocarbon recovery, and reduce premature exits and unnecessary corrections. Early intervention mitigates wellbore instability challenges and facilitates safe and efficient operations for customers.