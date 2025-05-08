Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips’ First Quarter Profit Beats Estimates

(Credit: ConocoPhillips)
(Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday and said Chief Financial Officer Bill Bullock will retire after 39 years with the Texas-based oil and gas producer.

The $22.5 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil has boosted ConocoPhillips' presence in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken basins, while also giving the energy company operations in the Anadarko shale formation and Equatorial Guinea.

Production for the quarter stood at 2.38 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 487,000 boepd from the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, ConocoPhillips reported a profit of $2.09 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.06, according to data compiled by LSEG.


(Reuters - Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Finance Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ExxonMobil)

Higher Oil Production Boosts ExxonMobil’s First Quarter...
Valaris DS-9 drillship (Credit: ExxonMobil Egypt)

Valaris Lifts Contract Backlog for its Drilling Rigs to...
Kaskida FPU (Credit: Exmar Offshore)

BP Hires SBM Offshore to Install Kaskida FPU in Gulf of...
(Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Posts 7.9% Profit Fall Despite Output Growth

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Current News

EDP Renovaveis Expects Core Recurring Profit in 2025

EDP Renovaveis Expects Core Re

DMO Inks Safety Tech Deal with Major North Sea Oil and Gas Operator

DMO Inks Safety Tech Deal with

SKF to Deliver PTO System for Australian Wave Energy Developer

SKF to Deliver PTO System for

Fugro Extends Offshore Survey Scope at UK Wind Farms

Fugro Extends Offshore Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine