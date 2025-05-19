Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips Hires Subsea7 for FEED Work Offshore Norway

(Credit: ConocoPhillips)
(Credit: ConocoPhillips)

Subsea7 has secured a contract by the operator ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project, offshore Norway.

The project is granted under a new framework agreement between ConocoPhillips and Subsea7.

The work is set to begin immediately, and the FEED study will finalize the technical definition of the proposed subsea development.

If the development project passes final investment decision and is approved by the authorities, the operator can exercise an option to a large award of the subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope under the framework agreement to Subsea7.

The contract could be valued up to $500 million.

Offshore installation activities associated with this contract would be scheduled for 2026 to 2029.

The Previously Produced Fields are located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, approximately 290 kilometers southwest of Stavanger, Norway. The PPF development will be connected to the existing Ekofisk Complex.

“We are delighted to have signed a Framework Agreement with ConocoPhillips and have been awarded this initial FEED contract. The study will enable Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with ConocoPhillips to unlock further value in the Greater Ekofisk Area,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe SURF Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Strategic Move Brings Decom Engineering's Base to Aberdeen
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production
A CGI of the proposed facility (Credit: Port of Tyne)

New $1.2B Subsea Cables Factory Plan Set to Transform Port...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Summer Acquisition Activities in North Europe

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

Empire Wind Gets Green Light

Empire Wind Gets Green Light

Equinor, Polenergia Agree on Polish Offshore Wind Project

Equinor, Polenergia Agree on P

Denmark Plans Offshore Wind Tender With Up to $8.3 Billion Subsidy

Denmark Plans Offshore Wind Te

Halliburton Launches EarthStar 3DX Horizontal Look-Ahead Resistivity Service

Halliburton Launches EarthStar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine