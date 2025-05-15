Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SBM Offshore Reports 27% Revenue Rise, Driven by FPSO Unit

(Credit: SBM Offshore)
(Credit: SBM Offshore)

Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore reported a 27% rise in its first-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong performance across all its segments, particularly in its turnkey unit.

The Amsterdam-listed firm, which provides floating production services to the offshore energy industry, posted a quarterly directional revenue of $1.10 billion.

SBM Offshore uses directional reporting, which recognizes revenue from payments received during the construction phase before lease contracts commence.

The directional revenue for the turnkey segment, which builds and sells floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, surged 98%, driven by the FPSO GranMorgu and Jaguar vessels.

The increase was supported by the 'sale and operate' model where clients make advance payments to accelerate construction before leasing the vessels.

Its directional lease and operate segment's quarterly revenue dropped 14% to $476 million, reflecting the sale of two FPSO vessels in the fourth quarter.

SBM still expects to return $1.7 billion to shareholders by 2030, it said.

The company also maintained its full-year forecast.


(Reuters - Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Michal Aleksandrowicz; Edited by Sonia Cheema)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TWMA)

TWMA Hooks ‘Major Contract’ with BP in North Sea
North Sea oil and gas platform being monitored for methane emissions by a Flylogix drone (Credit: Flylogix)

Use of Drones for Improved Security of Oil and Gas Up for...
(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Gets ABS Approval for NearZero FPSO Design
Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig Readies for P&A Ops at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titan

Indonesia Grants Approval to Kuwaiti Firm for Anambas Block in Natuna Sea

Indonesia Grants Approval to K

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Topside for Hollandse Kust (we

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine