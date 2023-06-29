Transocean Secures 16-Well Contract for Transocean Equinox Rig in Australia

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a 16-well contract for the Transocean Equinox semi-submersible drilling rig in Australia for a consortium of four operators.

The 380-day campaign contributes approximately $184 million in backlog, excluding full mobilization and demobilization compensation.

The arrangement also includes options that, if fully exercised, could keep the Transocean Equinox drilling rig working in Australia into 2028.

This new award is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously announced five-well, 300-day commitment in Australia with a major operator, currently expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Transocean did not say who the clients were.

The rig was most recently used by Equinor in Norway before its contract expired in October 2022.