'Major Operator' Chooses Transocean Rig for Australian Offshore Drilling Project

May 10, 2023

Credit: Ole Johnny Lade/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Ole Johnny Lade/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling firm Transocean has secured a drilling contract for its Transocean Equinox offshore drilling rig.

Transocean said that the semi-submersible drilling rig had won a contract with a 'major operator' in Australia. Transocean did not say who the client was.

The contract for the 2015-built Transocean Equinox (ex-Songa Equinox) semi-submersible drilling rig is for five wells.

Transocean said the contract represented around $137 million in firm backlog, excluding full payment for mobilization and a demobilization fee. Transocean did not share details on the mobilization and demobilization fee amount.  According to AIS, the rig is currently moored in Norway.

According to Transocean, the 300-day contract will start in the first quarter of 2024. 

Transocean said the contract also provided for a one-well option, potentially keeping the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig in Australia through the first quarter of 2025.

The rig last worked for Equinor in Norway. It has been idle since October 2022.

