Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

Strohm, a company making Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP), has been awarded a 3 million euros contract to supply carbon fibre/PA12 composite jumpers to Aker Solutions to support work being carried out at TotalEnergies’ Moho Infill project in the Republic of the Congo.

The TCP will be provided in six lengths of 90m each, with the TCP fittings being directly welded onto the diverless connectors, providing a seamless connection from end to end.

The jumpers, which will be delivered by the end of this year, will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Netherlands and will be used to provide gas lift service and enhance production.

"TCP is a fully non-metallic, corrosion-resistant solution. Due to the use of carbon fibres, it is exceptionally resistant to fatigue-based failures, marking it a perfect choice for any dynamic application, from jumpers to flowlines and risers, including sweet and sour hydrocarbon, water, and gas service," Strohm explained.

The carbon fiber TCP is qualified to DNV-ST-F119 standards and designed to withstand pressures of up to 10,000psi.

The $10bn Moho Nord subsea project, which became operational in 2017, is located around 75km off the Congolese coast.

It is the first deepwater offshore project in Congo at water depths ranging between 650m and 1,200m and the largest oil project ever undertaken in the country.

Strohm’s TCP is manufactured at the company’s 24/7 production facility and headquarters in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, which has been recently upgraded, allowing it to produce 140km of its lightweight technology per year.