Ithaca may top up UK Cambo oilfield stake as Shell tries to sell

Ithaca Energy said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Shell to market the oil major's 30% stake in the Cambo oil prospect in the UK North Sea, with a potential for Ithaca to increase its ownership.

Shell pulled its support for Cambo in late 2021 citing economic reasons, after the project became a lightning rod for climate activists seeking to halt the development of new oil and gas resources.

If the oil major does not sell its full stake to a third party, Ithaca - which is leading the development of the project - gets the option to top up its own stake of 70%. It would pay $1.50 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) of so-called P50 resources in Cambo, which stood at 173 million boe as per the latest development plan.

"Securing a new owner for Shell's stake is an important step in Ithaca Energy progressing to Final Investment Decision," Ithaca Chief Executive Alan Bruce said in a statement.

The agreement with Shell also includes an option for Ithaca to sell a 19.99% stake in Cambo from its shareholding to any third party wishing a higher stake than Shell's 30%.

Ithaca listed on the London Stock Exchange last November and has been critical of a windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea that was introduced last year.

It also owns a 20% stake in the Equinor-operated Rosebank field in the British North Sea, for which a final investment decision is outstanding.

Ithaca shares have lost around 35% since listing in London last November.





(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Mark Potter)