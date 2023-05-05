Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ithaca may top up UK Cambo oilfield stake as Shell tries to sell

May 5, 2023

Credit: Siccar Point Energy (file image)
Ithaca Energy said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Shell to market the oil major's 30% stake in the Cambo oil prospect in the UK North Sea, with a potential for Ithaca to increase its ownership. 

Shell pulled its support for Cambo in late 2021 citing economic reasons, after the project became a lightning rod for climate activists seeking to halt the development of new oil and gas resources. 

If the oil major does not sell its full stake to a third party, Ithaca - which is leading the development of the project - gets the option to top up its own stake of 70%. It would pay $1.50 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) of so-called P50 resources in Cambo, which stood at 173 million boe as per the latest development plan.

 "Securing a new owner for Shell's stake is an important step in Ithaca Energy progressing to Final Investment Decision," Ithaca Chief Executive Alan Bruce said in a statement. 

The agreement with Shell also includes an option for Ithaca to sell a 19.99% stake in Cambo from its shareholding to any third party wishing a higher stake than Shell's 30%. 

Ithaca listed on the London Stock Exchange last November and has been critical of a windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea that was introduced last year.

It also owns a 20% stake in the Equinor-operated Rosebank field in the British North Sea, for which a final investment decision is outstanding. 

Ithaca shares have lost around 35% since listing in London last November.


 (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Mark Potter)

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity UKCS

