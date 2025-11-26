Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshore Wind Tender in Ireland

Published

© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen
© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen

Ireland has awarded rights to develop a 900 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm to a joint venture between Denmark's Orsted and Irish utility ESB, Orsted said on Wednesday.

The Tonn Nua project was awarded with a 20-year contract-for-difference (CfD) secured at a strike price of 98.72 euros ($114.32) per megawatt hour. The scheme ensures developers a guaranteed electricity price, with costs or savings passed onto consumers based on wholesale price fluctuations.

The Irish energy ministry said in a separate statement that the auction had secured a "highly competitive price compared to recent auctions internationally".

The offshore wind sector has faced significant financial headwinds, including rising costs, higher interest rates and supply chain disruptions, deterring bidders in auctions across Europe. Developers have cited insufficient subsidies and revenue guarantees as key barriers in markets such as Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Lithuania.

The Tonn Nua site is in an early phase of development and will need to seek several permits from authorities and also meet the joint venture's own value creation criteria, Orsted said. The wind farm is expected to reach its final investment decision around 2031, with the first power generation seen in the mid-2030s.

The successful bid comes as Ireland, which currently has just 25 MW of installed offshore wind capacity, aims to diversify its energy mix and increase renewables' share in electricity generation.


($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(Reuters)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Ireland

Related Offshore News

© Damen Shipyards Group

Damen, Windcat Introduce New Class of Offshore Support...
© Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Reports Q3 2025 Results
© SimonPeter/ Adobe Stock

Lebanon and Cyprus Clear Path for Gas Exploration with...
© Adobe Stock/chungking

Denmark Launches 2.8 GW Wind Power Tenders

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshore Wind Tender in Ireland

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshor

Britain Eases Opposition to New Oil, Gas Permits

Britain Eases Opposition to Ne

Lebanon, Cyprus Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Lebanon, Cyprus Sign Maritime

Damen, Windcat Introduce New Class of Offshore Support Vessels

Damen, Windcat Introduce New C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine