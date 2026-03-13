Maersk Offshore Names New WTIV Ahead of US Offshore Wind Deployment

Maersk Offshore Wind has officially christened its new Seatrium-built wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Maersk Viridis, marking the entry of the first vessel in the company’s new offshore wind installation fleet.

The naming ceremony was held on board the vessel, where its godmother, Charlotte Nørkjær Larsen, formally named the ship by smashing a bottle of champagne against the main crane pedestal.

Delivered by Seatrium, the 40,000-tonne vessel was recently delivered following sea trials and final readiness evaluations. The WTIV is designed to install offshore wind turbines in the 15+ megawatt class and is equipped with a 1,900-tonne main crane with a hook height of 180 meters.

The vessel incorporates a feeder-based installation design with a stabilizing system that allows feeder vessels to be held in position during component transfers, even in challenging sea states. The configuration is intended to extend operational weather windows and reduce turbine installation time and costs.

The ship’s name reflects its role in the renewable energy transition, with Viridis derived from the Latin word for green.

Following the ceremony, the vessel’s captain and crew hosted guided tours for guests attending the event.

The WTIV is scheduled to sail to the United States in March 2026 to begin its first assignment at Equinor’s Empire Wind project offshore New York, where it will support the installation of turbines intended to supply electricity to around 500,000 homes.

The vessel was developed as a Jones Act–compliant solution and can also be deployed in other offshore wind markets. Seatrium said the vessel’s construction program included heavy-lift operations, full system integration and validation by international classification societies and was completed with zero lost time injuries.