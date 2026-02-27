Seatrium Delivers Next-Gen WTIV Newbuild to Maersk Offshore Wind

Singapore-based Seatrium has delivered a next-generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Maersk Offshore Wind, following the completion of sea trials and final readiness evaluations.

The custom-engineered vessel is designed to install 15+ MW-class offshore wind turbines and is equipped with a 1,900-tonne main crane featuring a 180-metre hook height.

The construction program included heavy-lift operations, full system integration and validation by international classification societies.

The WTIV features a feeder-based installation design with a stabilizing system that holds feeder vessels during component transfer, even in high sea states.

Seatrium said this configuration extends the operational weather window and reduces installation time and costs. The solution is U.S. Jones Act compliant and can be deployed in other regions.

The vessel is scheduled to sail in March 2026 for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York, where it will support the installation of turbines intended to supply electricity to 500,000 homes.

Seatrium added the project was completed with zero Lost Time Injuries.

“This state-of-the-art WTIV represents a major step forward in pushing the possibilities for global offshore wind. We are proud to deliver this unique vessel to our partner, Maersk Offshore Wind, to advance the progress of the end customer’s wind farm development.

“This achievement not only underscores Seatrium’s engineering capabilities, it also reinforces the critical role we play in building the backbone to global offshore wind systems. As the world scales renewable energy at unprecedented speed, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that drive the next generation of offshore wind development,” said William Gu, Executive Vice President, Seatrium Energy (Marketing).