Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seatrium Delivers Next-Gen WTIV Newbuild to Maersk Offshore Wind

Published

(Credit: Seatrium)
(Credit: Seatrium)

Singapore-based Seatrium has delivered a next-generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Maersk Offshore Wind, following the completion of sea trials and final readiness evaluations.

The custom-engineered vessel is designed to install 15+ MW-class offshore wind turbines and is equipped with a 1,900-tonne main crane featuring a 180-metre hook height.

The construction program included heavy-lift operations, full system integration and validation by international classification societies.

The WTIV features a feeder-based installation design with a stabilizing system that holds feeder vessels during component transfer, even in high sea states.

Seatrium said this configuration extends the operational weather window and reduces installation time and costs. The solution is U.S. Jones Act compliant and can be deployed in other regions.

The vessel is scheduled to sail in March 2026 for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York, where it will support the installation of turbines intended to supply electricity to 500,000 homes.

Seatrium added the project was completed with zero Lost Time Injuries.

“This state-of-the-art WTIV represents a major step forward in pushing the possibilities for global offshore wind. We are proud to deliver this unique vessel to our partner, Maersk Offshore Wind, to advance the progress of the end customer’s wind farm development.

“This achievement not only underscores Seatrium’s engineering capabilities, it also reinforces the critical role we play in building the backbone to global offshore wind systems. As the world scales renewable energy at unprecedented speed, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that drive the next generation of offshore wind development,” said William Gu, Executive Vice President, Seatrium Energy (Marketing).

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind WTIV Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip LS Marine’s Ultra-Large Cable...
(Credit: Vestas)

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE...
Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic...
(Credit: CS Wind)

EEW, CS Wind Deliver First Offshore Wind Monopiles for...

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Panoro to Bid in Equatorial Guinea Oil and Gas Auction after Block G Boost

Panoro to Bid in Equatorial Gu

US DOE Green Light Set to Make Corpus Christi Second Largest US LNG Scheme

US DOE Green Light Set to Make

TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term LNG Supply from Alaska LNG Project

TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term L

Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine