Eni Advances Major Deep Water Gas Hubs with Dual FIDs

With the sanctioning of the Gendalo, Gandang, Geng North and Gehem fields, Eni is set to deliver up to 2 bscfd of gas and 90,000 bpd of condensate at plateau. The projects leverage existing infrastructure to accelerate time‑to‑market and strengthen both domestic supply and LNG exports.



Eni has taken the Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) for the Gendalo and Gandang gas project (South Hub) and for the Geng North and Gehem fields (North Hub), only 18 months after the approval of the Projects of Development (PODs) in 2024. The milestone confirms the fast pace of development of Eni’s deep‑water gas projects offshore East Kalimantan.



The developments combine state‑of‑the‑art technologies with the leveraging of existing infrastructure, including the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit (FPU) and the Bontang liquefaction plant. This integrated approach enables significant cost efficiencies and accelerates time to market.



The Gendalo and Gandang development plan, in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 1,800 meters, includes the drilling of seven producing wells and the installation of deep‑water subsea production systems tied back to Jangkrik FPU. For the North Hub, the project foresees the drilling of 16 producing wells at water depths between 1,700 and 2,000 meters, and the installation of subsea systems linked to a newly built FPSO capable of processing over 1 bscfd of gas and 90,000 bpd of condensate, with a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels.



The combined volumes in place for the two projects amount to nearly 10 Tcf of gas initially in place (GIIP), with 550 million barrels of associated condensate. The two projects are expected to start up in 2028 and Eni will reach a production plateau of 2 bscfd of gas and 90,000 bpd of condensate in 2029. The gas will be transported onshore via an export pipeline to a receiving facility feeding both the existing domestic pipeline network and the Bontang LNG plant. The LNG produced will supply domestic demand as well as international markets. Condensate will be processed and stored offshore in the FPSO for export via shuttle tanker.



The development plan also includes extending the operating life of the Bontang LNG plant by reactivating one of its currently idle liquefaction trains (Train F).