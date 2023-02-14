Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

February 14, 2023

Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), comprising of BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e., has appointed Ocean Infinity to carry out an initial geophysical and geotechnical site investigation at its Buchan floating offshore wind project, 75 km to the northeast of Fraserburgh, Scotland.

The Floating Energy Allyance last year secured the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round.

Ocean Infinity, the company that will be conducting survey, is a specialized survey firm using innovative survey and seabed data acquisition technologies to undertake seabed surveys.

Alasdair MacLeod, Project Director of Buchan Offshore Wind, said: "We are delighted to work with an innovative team of technology and data specialists such as Ocean Infinity. Acquiring seabed data represents an essential part within the project development process and we look forward to engaging with our local stakeholders throughout the survey campaign.”

Nills Ingvarson, Chief Commercial Officer of Ocean Infinity, said: "At Ocean Infinity, we are committed to contributing to a more sustainable future and as such, are delighted to have been chosen by Floating Energy Allyance to support on the Buchan Offshore Wind project. 

"We’re very proud that our advanced survey and seabed data acquisition technologies will play a significant role in the design and assessment process of this pioneering energy infrastructure; providing the data needed to ensure an environmentally conscious, successful development.”

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

