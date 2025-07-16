Van Oord Enlists SPIE Wind Connect for German Offshore Wind Job

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialized entity, SPIE Wind Connect has been secured a second contract with the global marine contractor, Van Oord.

The project scope involves the termination and testing of 21, 66kV inter-array cables (IAC) on the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm, in the German Baltic Sea.

The project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 and planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 with the termination and testing of the final IAC’s connecting the wind turbine generators with the offshore substation.

Scheduled to be fully operational in 2026, Windanker will have an installed capacity of 315 MW, which corresponds to the supply of 315,000 households with renewable energy.

“The award of this contract further develops our long-term relationship with Van Oord, one of the world’s most experienced offshore contractors and a key business partner for our organization,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.