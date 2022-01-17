Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floating Energy Allyance Secures Rights to Build 1GW Floating Wind Farm Off Scotland

January 17, 2022

Credit:BW Ideol
Credit:BW Ideol

The Floating Energy Allyance, comprising of BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e. has secured the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round, which concluded Monday.

The ‘option agreement’ is for the area designated NE8 in the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind, which is located some 75km to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

According to BW Ideol, a floating wind foundation specialist, the Allyance will now seek to re-engage with key stakeholders, step up environmental surveys and progress further work on the design as it moves towards developing detailed proposals for the project ahead of applying for consent.

The Floating Energy Allyance expects to enter into an Option Lease Agreement with CES by April 2022.

BW Ideol signed with the Floating Energy Allyance an engineering service agreement and a technology licence agreement on January 14, 2022, securing revenues for BW Ideol in relation to the project over the coming years.

Paul de la Gueriviere, CEO of BW Ideol, said: “This award underlines the pertinence of our co-development model and shows once again how BW Ideol’s unique value proposition contributes to a winning and differentiating bid. We strongly believe that a credible execution and industrialization plan, accurate cost assumptions, a proven and bankable technology, and the option to manufacture our concrete floating foundations locally will contribute to our project’s successful execution.

Renewables Europe Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

