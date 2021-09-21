BW Ideol to Build Floating Wind Foundations in Scotland's Ardersier Port

Floating wind technology developer BW Ideol has gained access to the Ardersier Port in Scotland for the construction of its concrete floaters for floating wind turbines.

Under the agreement signed between BW Ideol and Ardesier Port authorities, the parties will explore the set-up of a serial production line dedicated to the delivery of locally manufactured floating wind substructures based on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool technology.

The Ardersier Port site, dubbed the largest brownfield port in the UK, comprises 400 acres of port area with access to a 2.2km quay and 350 acres of statutory harbor authority, has been identified as one of three sites on the East coast of the UK with the size, scale, shape, and location capable of being an Offshore Renewable Energy Hub Port.

BW Ideol is a company created earlier this year after FPSO firm BW Offshore announced its investment into floating wind company Ideol, a provider of floating foundations for offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience in engineering and supporting floating offshore wind projects from conception to installation.

"By signing this partnership, BW Ideol is securing a unique access to a strategic asset, unlocking the bottleneck of port infrastructure availability in Scotland. It further confirms its ability to industrialize the manufacturing of its solution and its leading position on the fast-growing Scottish floating wind market," BW Ideol said of the deal with Ardersier Port.

Dredging works are set to start in October with the port targeting completion by August 2022.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, declared: “The Scottish government has actively initiated the development of a large floating wind industry in Scotland through the Scotwind Leasing and the launch of a consultation for a new Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore wind for Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation.

BW Ideol is part of the Floating Energy Allyance, a partnership that has submitted applications to Scotwind Leasing.

"This pipeline of projects represents a unique opportunity to create a dedicated supply chain in Scotland. Faithfull to its industry-leading track record in terms of local value creation, BW Ideol hereby reaffirms its strong commitment to manufacture floaters in Scotland, creating a sustainable floating wind industry and maximizing local content in the process," Paul de la Guérivière said.

Steven Regan of Ardersier Port Authority stated: “The UK has set a world-leading net zero target to build back better which means building back greener. This strategic partnership allows us to work towards bringing an essential manufacturing facility to Scotland which complements our vision of using circular economy practices to deliver the United Kingdoms Energy Transition plans. At Ardersier we will deliver a world-class multi-disciplinary facility of a unique scale that will provide long term sustainable benefits to clients and communities.”



More details on the new Port Masterplan will be provided during a signing ceremony to come, the companies said.



