Siem Offshore Nets 7-month OSCV Deal at Equinor's Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Farm

January 13, 2023

The Norwegian energy firm Equinor has awarded Siem Offshore a seven-month contract extension for the offshore subsea construction vessel Siem Barracuda.

The extension will keep the 120.8m vessel working on Equinor's Hywind Tampen project offshore Norway, where Equinor is building a floating wind farm to power its oil and gas platforms.

"The vessel has recently operated mainly within the offshore wind segment worldwide, and we are now very pleased to be a vital part of this challenging offshore floating wind project with operations in the North Sea," Siem Offshore said. Financial details were not disclosed.

The 88MW Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in the Norwegian part of the North Sea will be the most powerful wind farm of the type once fully operational.

The first power was produced from the first turbine at Hywind Tampen on November 13. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea. The wind farm will consist of 11 turbines in total.

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

