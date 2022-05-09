Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Names VP of Marketing as It Targets North Sea Growth

May 9, 2022

VP of Marketing, Michael Boyd - Credit: Dolphin Drilling
VP of Marketing, Michael Boyd - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Harsh environment offshore drilling services provider Dolphin Drilling has appointed Michael Boyd to the role of VP of Marketing, as the firm eyes further growth and boosts its presence in the North Sea market.

Boyd, who first joined Dolphin Drilling in 2013 as Assistant Rig Manager has progressed throughout his career at Dolphin, spanning almost a decade, holding multiple roles including Rig Manager, Project Manager, and latterly as VP of Supply Chain. He has an MBA from the Open University and an MSc in Project Management from Aberdeen University.

Dolphin Drilling which has operational bases in Aberdeen, Stavanger and Mexico owns and operates three Aker H3 moored semi-submersible rigs which are currently being marketed in the UK, Norway, and internationally. In October 2021, Dolphin Drilling also secured marketing rights for the 7th generation KFELS Moss Maritime CS60 ECO MW semi-submersible drilling rigs.

Boyd said: “I am thrilled to have secured my new role within Dolphin Drilling. Having been with the company for the length of time I have, I have witnessed the ups and downs of the industry and watched Dolphin remain strong. 

The company has a drive for operational excellence and is always looking to constantly learn and better itself. I will be putting a lot of emphasis on the future of our assets to ensure that they are fit for purpose and that our business goals fully align with our clients’ objectives. I am a strong believer in that we will only be successful if the client is successful and this takes a great amount of collaboration, which I strongly believe is infused in our team.”

People & Companies Drilling Rigs People Energy Europe Activity Drilling

Related Offshore News

Noble Hans Deul - Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

UK CMA Says Noble Corp, Maersk Drilling Proposal Could...
©Keppel O&M

Keppel O&M Secures Bareboat Charters for Two Jack-up Rigs...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: Woodside

East Timor Aiming for Greater Sunrise Offshore Gas Field...
Australia/NZ

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine