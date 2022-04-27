Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hess' Profit Jumps 65% on Surging Crude Prices

April 27, 2022

A Hess oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess
A Hess oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess

U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a 65% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a jump in energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices hit multi-year records during the quarter as the conflict in Ukraine led to sanctions against Russia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, creating a global supply crunch.

Globally traded Brent crude was trading at around $105 per barrel on Wednesday and has risen about 36% this year.

Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price rose to $86.75 per barrel, compared with $50.02 last year.

Excluding Libya, the company said net production fell about 12% to 276,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter due to output declines and unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hess Corp said net income attributable to the company rose to $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $252 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Ruhi Soni; Editing by Maju Samuel and Amy Caren Daniel)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Production North America


Trending Offshore News

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously...
Energy
Sevan Louisiana - Credit:Seadrill

Seadrill Secures U.S. Gulf of Mexico Deals for Two...
Drilling

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Hess' Profit Jumps 65% on Surging Crude Prices

Hess' Profit Jumps 65% on Surging Crude Prices

Malaysia's Petronas Sees Higher Demand as Focus Turns to Energy Security

Malaysia's Petronas Sees Higher Demand as Focus Turns to Energy Security

Tech File: GF Piping Systems Launches Fire-retardant Pipe Jacket System

Tech File: GF Piping Systems Launches Fire-retardant Pipe Jacket System

Germany: Activists Turn off Oil Pipelines in Protest Against North Sea Drilling Plans

Germany: Activists Turn off Oil Pipelines in Protest Against North Sea Drilling Plans

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine