Hunting Wins Work at Exxon's Yellowtail Project Offshore Guyana

Oilfield services group Hunting has won a contract to provide titanium stress joints for ExxonMobil's Yellowtail oilfield development project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Hunting said its Direct Pull-Through installation methodology is intended to simplify installation and enhance safety during project execution.

“Hunting is extremely excited for the opportunity to use our worldwide, field-proven technologies to help ExxonMobil reduce costs and increase safety for this project,” said Dane Tipton, President of Hunting’s Subsea Technologies Division. Hunting did not provide details on the value of the award.

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil last week made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development, its fourth and largest oil field development offshore Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

ExxonMobil said that the Yellowtail project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025. The company also shared that the FPSO to be built for the project would be named ONE GUYANA.

SBM Offshore, a Dutch company that designs, will deliver the FPSO.