First Turbine Up, 110 to Go at Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Danish offshore wind farm developer Ørsted has installed the first wind turbine at its Greater Changhua 2a offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The wind farm is part of the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project.

Ørsted announced the milestone via social media, jokingly adding that "we now have only 110 wind turbines to go!"

Rachel Chan, Lead Communications Advisor at Ørsted, said in a LinkedIn post: "First wind turbine generator [was] installed for our Greater Changhua 2a Offshore Wind Farm on March 31 and the first of its kind erected in the Taiwan Strait in 2022!"

"This is a new benchmark for Ørsted and offshore wind in Taiwan, taking less than 4 years winced Ørsted was awarded 900 MW Greater Changua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms in April 2018 to the 1st WTG installed," she said, adding that the installed turbine was Siemens Gamesa's SG 8.0-167DD turbine.

She also said that the first turbine's nacelle was produced locally and that the tower was built by Chin Fong Machine Industrial Co. in Taiwan.

Greater Changhua 1 & 2 a will be located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County. With a total capacity of 900 MW, Greater Changhua 1 & 2a will be able to supply around 1 million Taiwanese households with electricity.





