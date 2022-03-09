Schlumberger's SEES Aims to Eliminate Oil and Gas Industry’s Methane and Routine Flare Emissions

Oilfield services company Schlumberger has this week launched a dedicated business aimed at tackling methane and routing flare emissions from oil and gas operations.

The company said that the business, named Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions (SEES), offered "a comprehensive set of services and cutting-edge technologies designed to give operators a robust and scalable solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting and, ultimately, eliminating methane and routine flare emissions from their operations."

"SEES launches at a critical time in the industry—today we witnessed leadership from Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) members who announced their aim for zero methane gas emissions in oil and gas operations by 2030. Methane and flare emissions currently account for more than 60% of direct (Scope 1 and 2) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the industry," Schlumberger said.

Schlumberger Chief Technology Officer Demos Pafitis said: “We have created SEES specifically to help our customers deal with one of the most pressing issues of climate change: the urgent need to cut methane emissions. Due to its potency as a GHG and its major share of the industry’s overall operational emissions, tackling methane emissions will make a significant impact.”

"As energy companies seek to operate in a more sustainable manner, they will need to more reliably report and reduce their methane emissions and flaring activity. Currently, when looking for answers and partners to address this challenge, they are faced with a patchwork of disparate offerings—SEES changes that," Schlumberger said.

According to Schlumberger, SEES delivers a holistic approach to enable operators to develop a successful methane emissions elimination strategy from the start.

"The approach builds on three pillars—plan, measure, and act—that are all underpinned by the industry’s first methane emissions digital platform, accessible in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment, to provide a comprehensive and differentiated path for operators to achieve their decarbonization objectives," the company said.

Under the first pillar (Plan) Schlumberger says it screens a wide array of measurement and abatement solutions to identify the most cost-effective technology mix for any operator’s specific assets.

It then measures, and eventually acts, meaning, it finds the emissions and then takes remedial action to eliminate them.

Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, Schlumberger emissions business director, commented: “The urgency of methane and flare challenges means emission detection, measurement, reporting and abatement approaches need to mature rapidly. To benefit the industry, SEES aspires to become the trusted partner for operators looking to reduce their emissions footprint quickly, credibly, and in the right way. To benefit the planet, our objective is to work with our customers to eliminate 1% of all anthropogenic GHG emissions by 2030.”



