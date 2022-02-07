Gulf Marine Services Appoints New CFO

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a company providing jack-up service vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewables industries, has appointed Alex Aclimandos as its Chief Financial Officer.

" Alex brings with him a wealth of progressive international financial management experience gained in over 27 years with first‐tier companies viz. Procter & Gamble, ABB, and Alvarez, and Marsal. In his recent role, Alex was the Chief Financial Officer at Qatari Investors Group, a publicly listed company. He holds an MBA and is a US Certified Management Accountant," GMS said.

Andy Robertson who has most recently served in that role will remain available to assist with an orderly handover of his duties and responsibilities after which he will be leaving GMS after almost 14 years of service with the Company, GMS said.

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, said: "I would like to welcome Alex to GMS. He brings with him a wealth of relevant experience and joins us at an exciting time as we continue with the Company's development. I also wish to thank Andy for his extensive contribution to GMS over the years, having served as CFO through the update to the Company's banking arrangements and its equity raise last year. We wish him well for the future."