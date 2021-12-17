Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Exits Barents Sea Oil Field With $320M Sale to Lundin Energy

December 17, 2021

Credit: Equinor
Credit: Equinor

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has completed the sale of its stake in the Wisting oil field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway, to Lundin Energy.

The two companies had signed the sale and purchase agreement in October 2021, and after obtaining the necessary approvals from Norwegian authorities, OMV on Friday closed the divestment of its entire 25% stake in the Wisting licenses (PL 537 and PL 537 B) to Lundin Energy AB.

The purchase price is USD 320 million, with a contingent payment of up to USD 20 million depending on the final project CAPEX.  

"The sale of these licenses is in line with OMV’s focus on low-carbon projects and on increasing the share of natural gas versus oil in the future product portfolio," said OMV, which discovered the Wisting oil field in 2013.

The acquisition takes Lundin Energy’s working interest in the project to 35 percent in the 500 million barrel oil (MMbo) development and adds net 130 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) fully appraised contingent resources at an acquisition price of approximately 2.5 USD/boe.Credit: Equinor

In a separate statement, Lundin confirmed the completion of the acquisition and said it had agreed with Equinor for Equinor to retain operatorship of the Wisting development into the operations phase, allowing operational synergies across their various developments in the Barents Sea.

Lundin also said it would collaborate further with Equinor in the Wisting development by secondment of Lundin Energy employees into key technical and operational positions within the Wisting project

"This agreement further strengthens the relationship between Equinor and Lundin Energy and sets out a strong collaboration for exploration and operations in what will be the next Barents Sea production hub," Lundin Energy said.

The partners are looking to develop the oil field using a cylindrical FPSO powered from shore, and the project is on track to submit a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) by end of 2022, with first oil scheduled for 2028.

Capital investments for the development of Wisting are expected to be in the order of NOK 60-75 billion.


 


FPSO Arctic Floating Production Barents Sea Production Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta...
Credit: Energean

Kanfa to Build New Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO


Trending Offshore News

Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling...
Discoveries

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine