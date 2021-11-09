German Firm to Build Foundations for 2.6GW Offshore Wind Project in U.S.

Germany-based offshore wind turbine foundation builder EEW Special Pipe Constructions will construct 176 monopiles for Dominion Energy's 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, the largest offshore wind project in development in the U.S.

EEW SPC, based in Rostock, has previously delivered two monopiles for the Dominion's 12 MW CVOW pilot project in April 2020, which were the first monopiles to be installed in U.S. waters.

Now EEW SPC has won a contract for the foundations for the 2,640 MW commercial wind farm. The company did not share the financial details.

EEW SPC will process more than 200,000 tons of steel for the 176 monopiles with a diameter of up to 9.5 meters. Production at the Rostock site is scheduled to begin in spring 2023. The wind farm itself is located approximately 43 kilometers (27 miles) off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Completion is scheduled for 2026. Once operational, CVOW will supply electricity for up to 660,000 homes per year.