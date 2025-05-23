Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked to Provide CO2 Storage Solutions

© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock
© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock

The European Commission said on Thursday it had asked 44 oil and gas companies to contribute to the EU's collective target of storing at least 50 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, as part of the bloc's aim to achieve climate neutrality.

The companies are required to participate to the EU target in proportion to their share of the Union's crude oil and natural gas production from 2020 and 2023, the Commission said in a statement.

"Having extracted hydrocarbons and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, (the European oil and gas industry) will now contribute to storing CO2 and help mitigate climate change," said Kurt Vandenberghe, head of the Commission's directorate general for climate action.

"By combining their industrial know-how with faster permitting processes and robust financial support - including from the ETS-resourced Innovation Fund - we can make substantial progress in advancing industrial decarbonisation and modernisation in Europe," he added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)

Industry News Activity Decarbonization Carbon Storage Oil and Gas Euopre

Related Offshore News

Location of Serpang Working Area (Credit: Inpex)

Petronas, Inpex Secure Oil and Gas Exploration Rights off...
(Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC Partners with ExxonMobil, Occidental to Boost UAE...
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Inks Multiple Deals with US Firms Worth $90B
(Credit: Plenitude)

Eni Starts Negotiations with Ares for Plenitude Stake Sale...

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked to Provide CO2 Storage Solutions

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked

Norway Grants Permit for Equinor’s Drilling Plan in North Sea

Norway Grants Permit for Equin

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG Exporters Turning Into Importers

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG E

Fire Contained at Vietnamese Oil Platform Undergoing Decommissioning (Video)

Fire Contained at Vietnamese O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine