Osbit Opens New Offshore Wind Facility in Port of Blyth

Osbit, an offshore wind engineering company operating as part of Venterra Group, has opened a new assembly and service facility at the Port of Blyth in the U.K, bolstering its offshore wind service offering.

The development has created 33 skilled jobs for the region and represents a substantial investment in the North East's clean energy economy.

The new 3350 square metre facility, located at the Port's Wimbourne Quay, boasts a build and test space four times larger than Osbit's previous site, provides access to multiple heavy lift quays, and can accommodate four times as many skilled workers in the adjoining office space.

The expansion has already doubled the number of permanent positions at its assembly facility, enhancing Osbit's capabilities in delivering offshore equipment in line with industry demand.

The construction of this new facility was made possible by a grant from the Business Growth Fund, which is funded by the Northeast Combined Authority, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council, and Sunderland City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Osbit is part of Venterra Group, a UK-based, global provider of offshore wind services dedicated to the mission of 'helping wind power grow'. The new facility will enhance collaboration across Venterra's portfolio of offshore wind companies, with meeting rooms and dedicated client hosting facilities reinforcing Osbit and Venterra's role in supporting the UK supply chain and enabling the clean energy transition.

The Port of Blyth has been instrumental in the development of Osbit's expanded facility. The project included the conversion of one of the Port's warehouses at their Bates Clean Energy Terminal into a n engineering workshop for Osbit.

The transformation included the addition of new offices and overhead cranes, allowing for enhanced operational capabilities.

Now fully operational, the facility has already contributed to the delivery of first-of-kind wind farm installation tools, a floating offshore wind cable testing rig, and multiple offshore access gangways.