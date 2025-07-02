Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OEG to Assist with Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Buildout

Energy solutions business OEG has signed a significant multi-million-dollar contract to support the construction phase of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, being developed by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Over 100 OEG personnel will support the delivery of this contract, which includes the recent addition of six new appointments.

The 1.1 GW project is located in the North Sea, 15 km from the Angus coast on a site covering 150 km2. It is set to become operational in 2027.

Once completed, it will feature up to 72 wind turbines and an offshore substation and generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than half the homes in Scotland.

Under the terms of the contract, OEG will supply an integrated package of specialist topside and marine services including marine coordination, high voltage and ancillary port services.

These will all be managed under a central project team and delivered from the company’s new flagship facility in Edinburgh.

OEG will also operate up to ten vessels, seven guard vessels for on location round-the-clock safety and three crew transfer vessels to support offshore wind technicians working at the wind farm.

Furthermore, the firm will provide a comprehensive allocation of metocean sensors and navigation buoys, as well as any additional support equipment as required.

“As we enter the project’s critical offshore construction phase it is vital to have trusted and experienced suppliers, so we welcome OEG’s integrated support during this next stage of the project,” said John Hill, Inch Cape’s Project Director.

