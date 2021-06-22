Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Valaris Tallies Jack-up Contract Off Qatar

June 22, 2021

Illustration only - A Jack-up rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration only - A Jack-up rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris said Tuesday that it had secured work for one of its jack-up drilling rigs off the coast of Qatar.

The company said it was awarded a contract with North Oil Company, which will see the VALARIS JU-110 deployed for three years starting from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The high-spec, HPHT capable KFELS MOD V - Super B Class jackup, in service since 2015, is rated to 400-foot water depths and 35,000 feet maximum drilling depth. Valaris did not share the financial details of the deal.

North Oil Company, operates the Al-Shaheen offshore oil field. The Al-Shaheen oil field is Qatar’s largest and includes facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells.

North Oil Company is a joint venture between Total and Qatar Petroleum, which took over the operatorship over the field back in mid-2017 from Maersk Oil, which had operated the field since 1992. In early 2018, Total (as of recently TotalEnergies) acquired Maersk Oil, too.

Worth noting, North Oil Company last week awarded a three-year deal for Japan Drilling Company's jack-up drilling rig Hakuryu-10 at the Al-Shaheen, too.

Middle East Rigs Drilling Activity

Related Offshore News

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a...
Floating substation for offshore wind - File Photo: Hitachi ABB Power Grids

BW Ideol, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Working on Floating...


Trending Offshore News

© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

Exxon to Cut US Workforce by Up to 10% Annually
Industry News
For illustration only - BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea. (Credit: BP)

Higher Oil Prices to Make Asset Sales Easier, BP Says
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Protecting Against Cyber Risk in the Offshore Energy Sector

Leading Off: Subsea Cable Failure

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Subsea Europe Services Names Operations Manager Offshore

Subsea Europe Services Names Operations Manager Offshore

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine