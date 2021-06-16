Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

June 16, 2021

Credit: JDC
Credit: JDC

Offshore drilling contractor Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC) has secured an offshore drilling contract with North Oil Company in Qatar.

JDC will provide its jack-up drilling rig Hakuryu-10 over a three-year contract at Qatar's giant offshore oil field Al-Shaheen.

North Oil Company, the operator of the Al-Shaheen, will have two one-year options to extend.

The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.

The Al-Shaheen oil field is Qatar’s largest and has a water depth of 60 meters with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells.

North Oil Company, the operator, is a joint venture between Total and Qatar Petroleum, which took over the operatorship over the field back in mid-2017 from Maersk Oil, which had operated the field since 1992. In early 2018, Total (as of recently TotalEnergies) acquired Maersk Oil, too.

