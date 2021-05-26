Australia: Sparrows to Maintain Cranes on Chevron's Wheatstone, Gorgon Facilities

Sparrows, a provider of energy industry engineering and maintenance services, has been awarded a contract by Chevron Australia to work on the Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas projects.

Sparrows said Wednesday it would support the safety and reliability of Chevron’s onshore and offshore lifting operations by providing inspection and maintenance services for cranes and lifting equipment.

"The significant award, which marks Sparrows' first large contract in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, will see the company hire local personnel including lifting engineers, mechanical and electrical technicians, rope access, inspectors and crane supervisors," Sparrows said, without disclosing the value of the contract.

The company will be responsible for the routine inspection, maintenance, and recertification of a variety of crane types located at both facilities, including offshore pedestal, fixed plant, bridge, gantry, and monorail cranes. Sparrows will also supply, inspect, and maintain lifting and rigging equipment for operations.

Wheatstone and Gorgon, both operated by Chevron, are two of Australia's major resource developments and among the world's largest natural gas projects.



Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer at Sparrows, said: “The upkeep of maintenance and inspection is paramount on production facilities like these to ensure the safety of critical lifting operations. Australia is a key region for us, and it has huge potential given the importance of liquified natural gas as an energy transition fuel. Currently, we are working on several LNG facilities across Australia, and we aim to expand the delivery of our specialist maintenance, repair, inspection, and NDT services to our customers here.

“The Pilbara region is an important growth location for Sparrows and we are pleased to be able to reinvest in the local economy through the creation of job opportunities in the area.”

Gorgon - Credit: Sparrows