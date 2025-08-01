Triton Completes MacGregor Acquisition

Triton, a European mid-market investment company, has completed the acquisition of MacGregor from previous owner Hiab, formerly Cargotec.

The transaction between Triton and Hiab, first announced in November 2024, was closed on July 31, 2025.

MacGregor will continue to serve its maritime and offshore customers with its wide portfolio of cargo and load handling equipment under the ownership of Triton.

“We at Triton are very pleased and excited about being the new owner of MacGregor. MacGregor has great engineering capabilities, a broad and sustainable product offering, high quality equipment and a strong market position.

“We look forward to collaborating with the MacGregor team to further develop both its merchant and offshore businesses. We especially anticipate strengthening the aftermarket platform where we see great potential,” said Ilkka Tuominen, Investment Advisory Professional at Triton and Board Member of MacGregor Group.

“Having Triton as the owner opens up new opportunities to strengthen the lifetime value we deliver to our customers. Our lifecycle-focused strategy is closely aligned with Triton’s commitment to sustainable growth and value creation,” added Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of MacGregor.