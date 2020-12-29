Aker Carbon Capture Appoints CFO

Norwegian carbon capture company Aker Carbon Capture has appointed Egil Fagerland as its CFO, with effect from April 1, 2021.

Fagerland joins the company from DeepOcean, where he was head of ERP and Business Systems.

He previously held various roles at Aker Solutions’ finance department from 2012 till 2020, including as senior vice president, group controlling and financial systems.

“We are very pleased to welcome Egil back to the Aker family, and to Aker Carbon Capture, where his industry knowledge, and business and financial skills will make significant contributions to our future success,” says Valborg Lundegaard, chief executive officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

Fagerland holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

