Santos Nabs Exploration Permit Offshore W. Australia

Australian oil and gas company Santos has been granted an offshore exploration license in Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore W. Australia.

The Exploration Permit WA-546-P was granted by National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) earlier this week, with the expiration date set at December 20, 2026. Santos applied for the permit in March 2020.

The area, in Dampier Sub-basin, is 1,123 km2 large and includes 14 blocks.

During the first three years, Santos is expected to conduct seismic data works, geotechnical studies, generate prospects and leads, carry out play models, etc.

This is expected to be followed by the start of planning of one exploration well in year four of the license.

In the fifth year, so between December 21, 2024 – and December 20, 2025, Santos is expected to drill an exploration well.

Activities post drilling, in the sixth year, are expected to include geotechnical studies, including post-well studies.