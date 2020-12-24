Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Santos Nabs Exploration Permit Offshore W. Australia

December 24, 2020

Credit: NOPTA
Credit: NOPTA

Australian oil and gas company Santos has been granted an offshore exploration license in Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore W. Australia.

The Exploration Permit WA-546-P was granted by National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) earlier this week, with the expiration date set at December 20, 2026. Santos applied for the permit in March 2020.

The area, in Dampier Sub-basin, is 1,123 km2 large and includes 14 blocks.

During the first three years, Santos is expected to conduct seismic data works, geotechnical studies, generate prospects and leads, carry out play models, etc.

This is expected to be followed by the start of planning of one exploration well in year four of the license.

In the fifth year, so between December 21, 2024 – and December 20, 2025, Santos is expected to drill an exploration well. 

Activities post drilling, in the sixth year, are expected to include geotechnical studies, including post-well studies.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Exploration Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Credit: Huisman

Huisman Crane for First Jones Act Wind Turbine...
FPSO Petrojarl I - Credit: Teekay

Brazil: Enauta Takes Ownership of Atlanta Offshore Field,...

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

MMA Offshore Wins Two Contracts for MMA Privilege Vessel

MMA Offshore Wins Two Contracts for MMA Privilege Vessel

Santos Nabs Exploration Permit Offshore W. Australia

Santos Nabs Exploration Permit Offshore W. Australia

U.S. Readying Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

U.S. Readying Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

ABS Rubberstamps MODEC's New FPSO Hull Repair Method

ABS Rubberstamps MODEC's New FPSO Hull Repair Method

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine