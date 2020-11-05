McDermott Ships Second Batch of Topside Modules for Modec FPSO

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott on Thursday announced the second shipment of topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for Japans' Modec.

The new shipment comes just weeks after the first shipment of modules sailed away from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility in Mexico to be installed on the FPSO named Miamte MV34.

The once completed, the FPSO will be located in the Eni-operated Area 1 block, approximately six miles (10 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay at a water depth of approximately 105 feet (32 meters).

The FPSO will be capable of processing 90,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 75 million cubic feet of gas per day, 120,000 barrels of water injection per day, and have a storage capacity of 900,000 barrels of crude oil. The first oil production by the FPSO is planned for 2021.

MODEC will own the FPSO and provide the operations and maintenance services for an initial 15 year period with the option of one-year extensions for a further 5 years.

Under the contract with Modec, McDermott is responsible for delivery of five FPSO Topside Modules. This second shipment includes modules that will provide inlet separators, oil separation, a flare KO Drum and sand cleanup materials for the FPSO.

The modules will travel from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility to Singapore where integration will be performed at the Dyna-Mac Fabrication Yard. The first shipment included modules for compression, vapor recovery, and a laydown area for the FPSO.

The 2009-built 157,667 DWT suezmax tanker Felicity is being used as the conversion hull to form the FPSO. The FPSO will be used on the Amoca and Mizton fields located in the Eni-operated Area 1 block, in the Campeche Bay. The first oil is planned in 2021.

Eni is the operator and holds 65% interest in Area 1, which contains several finds, including Amoca, Tecoalli and Mizton. Qatar Petroleum has the remaining 35% stake.