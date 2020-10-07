Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Topside Modules Ship for Miamte MV34 FPSO

October 7, 2020

(Photo: McDermott International)
(Photo: McDermott International)

The first batch of topside modules has been shipped for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for Japan's MODEC, U.S.-based engineering and construction firm McDermott International said on Wednesday.

The FPSO, named Miamte MV34, will be used on the Amoca and Mizton fields located in the Eni-operated Area 1 block, in the Campeche Bay approximately 10 kilometers off the coast of Mexico, in approximately 32 meters water depth. First oil is planned in 2021.

McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility in Mexico is producing five FPSO topside modules for the project to be delivered in two shipments. This first includes modules that will provide compression, vapor recovery and a laydown area for the FPSO.

Although the FPSO is being assembled at Asian yards and the Bomesc Offshore Engineering yard in Tianjin is building most of the topside modules, some of the topsides were constructed in Mexico to help fulfill a 25% local content requirement.

In the third quarter of 2019 MODEC took an 8 billion yen ($74 million) provision for loss on the construction contract. Modec said the EPCI project has incurred approximately 11 billion yen added cost that "reflects unavoidable revision of the construction execution plan due to extension of construction period of a subcontractor in Mexico mainly because of the tight labor market in the country."

COSCO is performing the FPSO conversion, and Keppel will fabricate, complete and integrate the topsides modules and mooring support structure.

The 2009-built 157,667 DWT suezmax tanker Felicity is being used as the conversion hull to form the FPSO, which will be capable of processing 90,000 b/d oil, 75 mmcf/d gas. It will have 120,000 b/d water injection capability and storage for 900,000 bbl.

Eni is operator and holds 65% interest in Area 1, which contains several finds, including Amoca, Tecoalli and Mizton. Qatar Petroleum has the remaining 35% stake.

Initial production phase began in 2019 using a wellhead platform on the Mizton field with 8,000 b/d production capability. In addition to the FPSO, two additional platforms will be installed on the Amoca field and one on the Tecoalli field. 

Shipbuilding Offshore Engineering FPSO Floating Production North America Construction Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

Martin Linge - Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam, Equinor

Norway: Offshore Projects See Delays, Rise in Costs on...
Gjoea field - Photo: Øyvind Knoph Askeland, Norsk olje og gass/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0

Norway: Six Offshore Oil Fields Shut as More Workers Join...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil (file photo)

Chrysaor, Premier Oil Set to Merge
Energy
West Bollsta rig / (Photo:Semco Maritime)

West Bollsta Rig Set to Spud First Well for Lundin Energy
Drilling

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

The Case for 3D Printing Downhole Tools

The Case for 3D Printing Downhole Tools

First Topside Modules Ship for Miamte MV34 FPSO

First Topside Modules Ship for Miamte MV34 FPSO

MHI Vestas Moves into Triton Knoll Wind Farm Pre-assembly Hub

MHI Vestas Moves into Triton Knoll Wind Farm Pre-assembly Hub

Wellesley Uses On-the-rig Simulator to Cut Drilling Risks

Wellesley Uses On-the-rig Simulator to Cut Drilling Risks

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine