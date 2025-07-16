OMV Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea

Oil and gas firm OMV has drilled a dry wildcat well in the Hoffmann prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

The wildcat well 6606/4-1 S was drilled in production license 1194, which was awarded in 2023 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2022).

OMV is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, with partners Vår Energi and INPEX Idemitsu Norge, each holding 30% stakes.

This is the second wildcat well drilled in the production license, with a gas discovery made in the first well, 6605/6-1 S.

The Hoffmann prospect is located in the Vøring Basin, about 65 kilometres south of the Aasta Hansteen field.

The well was drilled with Odfjell Drilling-managed DeepSea Bollsta semi-submersible rig. Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh environment, winterized, mobile rig, owned by offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean.

Following the drilling operation, the well has been classified as dry, with gas shows. It will be permanently plugged and abandoned.