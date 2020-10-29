Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ideol, BYUM Sign Concrete Floater Construction Deal

October 29, 2020

Credit; Ideol
Credit; Ideol

Ideol, a France-based France developer of floating foundations for offshore wind, has signed a collaboration agreement with Swedish Bygging Uddemann (BYUM). BYUM is a solution provider for serial production of concrete structures.

According to Ideol's statement on Thursday, the partnership will work to optimize serial production of concrete floaters.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of IDEOL, stated that “Developers and financiers require strong evidence of on-time and on-budget delivery before committing the billions required to build and operate offshore wind assets. This collaboration will enable us to offer such reliability for one of the preferred serial construction methods our teams have identified and optimized to meet tomorrow’s project needs".

Henrik Magnusson, CEO of Bygging-Uddemann said: “When we studied the numbers of floating offshore wind to be constructed within the next 10-15 years, and the option of making these floating structures in concrete, we realized a new potential application for our established and well-proven Gantry Slipform production set-up."

 

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Vestas Buys Out Mitsubishi From Offshore Wind JV in Deal...
Tyra - Credit Noreco

Brownfield Development – Tyra pieces falling into place


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
Offshore
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

Total Makes Another Major Discovery Offshore South Africa
Drilling

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

DIGITALIZATION: Trust - The Keystone for Digital Transformation

DIGITALIZATION: Trust - The Keystone for Digital Transformation

Brownfield Development – Tyra pieces falling into place

Brownfield Development – Tyra pieces falling into place

Ideol, BYUM Sign Concrete Floater Construction Deal

Ideol, BYUM Sign Concrete Floater Construction Deal

ExxonMobil to Lay Off 1,900 Employees in U.S.

ExxonMobil to Lay Off 1,900 Employees in U.S.

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine