Ideol, BYUM Sign Concrete Floater Construction Deal

Ideol, a France-based France developer of floating foundations for offshore wind, has signed a collaboration agreement with Swedish Bygging Uddemann (BYUM). BYUM is a solution provider for serial production of concrete structures.

According to Ideol's statement on Thursday, the partnership will work to optimize serial production of concrete floaters.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of IDEOL, stated that “Developers and financiers require strong evidence of on-time and on-budget delivery before committing the billions required to build and operate offshore wind assets. This collaboration will enable us to offer such reliability for one of the preferred serial construction methods our teams have identified and optimized to meet tomorrow’s project needs".

Henrik Magnusson, CEO of Bygging-Uddemann said: “When we studied the numbers of floating offshore wind to be constructed within the next 10-15 years, and the option of making these floating structures in concrete, we realized a new potential application for our established and well-proven Gantry Slipform production set-up."