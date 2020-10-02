Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Energean Buys Field Support Vessel for Karish Field Ops

October 2, 2020

Karish FDP illustration - Credit: Energean
Oil and gas company Energean has agreed to buy a Field Support Vessel (FSV) from Prime Marine Energy for $33.25 million.

Energean will use the vessel for work in Israel where it is working to bring online the Karish offshore gas field.

"The FSV is being constructed to meet Energean Israel Limited's specifications and will provide the significant in-country capability to support the Karish project, including FPSO re-supply, crew changes, holdback operations for tanker offloading, emergency subsea intervention, drilling support, and emergency response," Energean said.

The company said the multi-purpose vessel would enhance operational efficiencies and economics when compared to the leasing of multiple different vessels for the various activities.

Energean in September signed agreements to sell more gas from its Karsih gas development off Israel increasing total firm contracted gas sales from its flagship Karish project to approximately 7.0 bcm/yr on plateau.

Energean expects that the FPSO being built for the eastern Mediterranean Sea project will set sail from Singapore in the summer of 2021.

The FPSO, called Energean Power, is currently in Singapore where the China-built hull is being fitted with topside modules. 

