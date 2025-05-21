Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
One Person Missing After Fire on Chevron's Deepwater Platform off Angola

BBLT platform (Credit: ANPG)
One person has been reported missing following the fire incident that occurred on May 20 at Chevron’s Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) deepwater platform off Angola, that left 17 people injured.

The report about the missing person was shared by Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

Government entities and Chevron’s Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) are continuing to work closely together to mobilize resources to conduct search and rescue operations.

“The safety and well-being of the workforce remains a priority. CABGOC is collaborating with contractors to provide support to affected people and their families,” ANPG Said.

The cause of the incident that took place on May 20 is currently under investigation. The incident occurred at a time when the BBLT facility was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown, with all production at the site having been shut down since May 1, 2025.

The BBLT platform in Block 14 is located approximately 60 miles offshore the Cabinda coast.

