Fire Breaks Out at Chevron’s Platform off Angola, Injuring 17

Seventeen people have been injured, four seriously, after a fire broke out at Chevron’s Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT), located in Block 14, offshore Angola.

According to an update from Angola’s National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), the fire started on the basement deck of (BBLT) deepwater platform early on May 20, 2021.

Seventeen individuals were injured in the incident, four of whom were seriously injured. All are now on land and receiving appropriate medical care, ANPG reported.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. The incident occurred at a time when the BBLT facility was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown, with all production at the site having been shut down since May 1, 2025.

The platform, located approximately 60 miles offshore the Cabinda coast, is operated by Chevron’s Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC).

CABGOC responded immediately and successfully extinguished the fire, and all protocols were activated to implement emergency response procedures and notify the relevant authorities, ANPG said.

“The main priorities of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, the National Concessionaire and the operator are to ensure the safety of all personnel, ensure the best possible care for the injured and determine the root cause of the incident.

“ANPG reiterates its commitment to the well-being of the population and remains focused on ensuring effective and transparent communication with all stakeholders,” ANPG said.