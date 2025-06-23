Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for wildcat well in the North Sea.

The drilling permit is for a wellbore 15/8-3 S in production licence 1137, operated by Equinor with 50% working interest, with partner Orlen Upstream Norway holding the remaining 50%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters.