Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for wildcat well in the North Sea.

The drilling permit is for a wellbore 15/8-3 S in production licence 1137, operated by Equinor with 50% working interest, with partner Orlen Upstream Norway holding the remaining 50%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Øyvind Gravås (Woldcam) / Vår Energi)

Aibel to Provide Maintenance Services for Two Vår Energi’s...
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Jotun FPSO Starts Production at Balder Field in North Sea
The first cargo from Johan Castberg was loaded by the tanker Bodil Knutsen in May, shipping around 700,000 barrels to Spain (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor’s Johan Castberg Field Starts Producing at Peak...
DeepSea Aberdeen (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Aberdeen Rig Back in Action...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Norway Identifies Four More Sites for Offshore Wind Development

Norway Identifies Four More Si

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output in 2026

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Facilities Report

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Fa

Iran’s Top Security Body to Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Closure

Iran’s Top Security Body to We

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine