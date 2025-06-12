Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies and Partners Sign PSC Extension for Deepwater Block off Angola

(Credit: Azule Energy)

TotalEnergies and its partners have signed a production sharing contract (PSC) extension for Block 17, located in deep waters offshore Angola.

Block 17 is one of the country’s most prolific offshore oil exploration blocks and it is operated by TotalEnergies with Equinor, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy and Sonangol P&P as partners.

Located 150 kilometers off the Angolan coast in water depths ranging from 600 to 1,400 meters, Block 17 produces oil through four floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, including Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV.

“This marks a major milestone in reinforcing our long-term commitment to Angola’s energy future. The extension solidifies our strategic presence in the region and reflects our unwavering focus on operational excellence, sustainable development, and value creation,” Azule Energy said

The amendment to the PSC signed by the partners will enable the life extension of the Dalia FPSO until 2045 and drilling additional oil producing wells, leading to approximately 300 millions barrels of incremental oil TotalEnergies production, according to the company’s head of business strategy Richard Migeon.

“This is a courageous step, one that reinforces our commitment to sustainable production and Angola’s long-term development. To MIREMPET, ANPG, and our Block 17 partners: thank you for your trust and collaboration. This is the kind of partnership that transforms challenges into opportunities, and vision into action,” Migeon said.

