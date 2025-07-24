Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic Project off Australia Ahead of 2026 Drilling Ops

Carnarvon Energy has completed a major seismic reprocessing project across the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Australia, in collaboration with its joint venture partners, delivering one of the most advanced seismic datasets in the region to date.

The ‘Bedout Mega Merge’ project integrates data from 10 seismic surveys spanning 15,240 square kilometers, providing seamless coverage over more than 80% of the joint venture acreage.

The dataset, processed by DUG Technology using modern geophysical techniques, enhances subsurface imaging and resource definition.

Carnarvon said insights from the high-resolution data are already informing the selection of targets for its 2026 multi-well exploration program, with drilling expected to begin in the third quarter of next year, pending regulatory and partner approvals.

“This project gives us a coherent, unparalleled view of the subsurface and has significantly improved our understanding of the basin’s geological potential. We are now well positioned to refine our 2026 exploration strategy and maximise prospective resource volumes,” said Carnarvon CEO Philip Huizenga.

The joint venture is also progressing its Environmental Plan (EP) for upcoming drilling activities, with the regulatory consultation phase already underway.

In parallel, Phase II of the seismic project is applying Quantitative Interpretation and Seismic Inversion techniques to improve predictions on reservoir and seal characteristics, supporting final prospect selection and drilling location refinement.

Carnarvon described the Bedout Sub-basin as offering ‘unrivalled’ exploration potential in Australia and said it would begin engaging drilling contractors to assess rig availability in the coming months.