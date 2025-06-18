Subsea7 Nets ‘Substantial’ Contract off Norway

Subsea 7 today has secured a ‘substantial’ contract offshore Norway, worth between $150 million and $300 million.

Subsea7’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from Subsea7’s fleet.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Fabrication of pipeline bundles will take place at Wester, Scotland, while the offshore operations are expected to take place in 2025-2027.

Subsea7 did not disclose any additional details about the contract or the client.

"We are excited to have been awarded this project. Our collaboration with our clients leverages our collective experience from past and current projects. By engaging early in the field development process, we can optimize design solutions and contribute to a positive final investment decision. Subsea7 looks forward to a safe, efficient, and reliable field development,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea7 Norway.