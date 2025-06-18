Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea7 Nets ‘Substantial’ Contract off Norway

(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea 7 today has secured a ‘substantial’ contract offshore Norway, worth between $150 million and $300 million.

Subsea7’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from Subsea7’s fleet.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Fabrication of pipeline bundles will take place at Wester, Scotland, while the offshore operations are expected to take place in 2025-2027.

Subsea7 did not disclose any additional details about the contract or the client.

"We are excited to have been awarded this project. Our collaboration with our clients leverages our collective experience from past and current projects. By engaging early in the field development process, we can optimize design solutions and contribute to a positive final investment decision. Subsea7 looks forward to a safe, efficient, and reliable field development,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea7 Norway.

Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The C1-16ULChopsaw (Credit: Decom Engineering)

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea...
(Credit; DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Bolsters Subsea Robotics Fleet with Eight New...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro-Led BeWild Completes First Fully Remote Ecology...
(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Well Intervention Job

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Mo

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal wi

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea Ops

Decom Engineering Launches Ult

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Greenlight Balder Phase VI Project in North Sea

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Gree

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine