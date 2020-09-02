Delta Offshore Energy to Use Stena Tech for LNG to Power Project in Vietnam

Delta Offshore Energy (DOE), a company developing an offshore gas to power project in Vietnam, has signed a technology license agreement with Stena Power & LNG Solutions.

Under the agreement, Stena will grant DOE a license to use its Jetty-Less LNG receiving and regas technology for the offshore LNG to power project located in the Bac Lieu Province in Southern Vietnam.

DOE will employ Stena’s floating Jetty-Less Autonomous Transfer System (ATS) and Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP) solutions to provide energy to the 3200MW power plant project located at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta.

Svein Hellesmark, Chief Technology Officer, Stena Power & LNG Solutions, said: “We are honored to play a key part in this important and large-scale energy infrastructure project in Vietnam. This award demonstrates the trust DOE and its partners have in our Jetty-Less LNG technology.

Bobby Quintos, Managing Director - Engineering, Delta Offshore Energy added: “The metocean and tidal conditions in Bac Lieu are very challenging from a traditional FSRU deployment perspective, so we had to collaborate with Stena to think of ‘out of the box solutions’ in order to make this work, thus the development of the Jetty-Less solution for our project."

Stena's ATS unit contains all the required equipment, systems and safety features normally installed on a jetty. It can be adapted for all LNG carriers from small distribution/bunker vessels to the largest existing LNG carriers.

Designed to cope with wave conditions, the semi-submersible unit ensures high operational regularity and requires low operational expenditure as no propulsion, additional large machinery or manpower between loading operations is required, Stena has explained.

As for its Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP), Stena says the solution offers a cost-effective, flexible and robust LNG regasification solution, capable of meeting the increasing demand for small, mid and conventional size LNG receiving terminals.

"The SRP solution utilizes robust jack-up platform technology combined with an industry-proven and trusted LNG regasification system. With the legs rooted to the seabed and the platform situated well above the waterline, the SRP is not exposed to wave loads and motions as is common with traditional LNG regasification barges and FSRU’s. This ensures optimum regasification and gas delivery regularity," Stena has explained.