McDermott to Provide FEED for Subsea Pipeline in Vietnam

August 27, 2020

Illustration by alexyz3d/AdobeStock
Offshore engineering, construction, and services provider McDermott has won a contract with Delta Offshore Energy to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a subsea gas pipeline at its Sisyphus project. 

The pipeline will connect a regasification platform, located approximately 22 miles (35 kilometers) offshore, to the planned 3,200 MW power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam.

McDermott has also been awarded the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services being carried out as a part of the FEED scope.

"This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott's ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome."

McDermott said its extensive experience in Vietnam and recent work for Delta Offshore Energy were key factors for this contract win. 

"McDermott has more than 20 years of experience working in Vietnam and will leverage its relationship with local partners to smoothly execute the scope. Three months prior to the award, McDermott commenced a project feasibility study for the project, which was converted into the FEED," the company said.

McDermott anticipates the FEED contract will be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.

Energy Subsea Pipelines Activity Asia Vietnam

