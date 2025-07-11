Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Technip Energies Bags ‘Large Contract’ for FLNG Unit in Africa

(Credit: Technip Energies)
(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies has secured a large contract to perform ‘preliminary activities’ for a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) unit in Africa.

The contract, valued between $290 million and  $584 million, will be effective until September 30, 2025.

Technip Energies is an FLNG specialist, having delivered three open-sea units worldwide with a total capacity of 8.2 million tons per annum.

This includes PFLNG SATU in Malaysia, Prelude FLNG in Australia and Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique.

“This large award covers preliminary activities only. Additional order intake is expected to be booked upon full contract award,” Technip Energies said, without specifying further details.

